Northeast Georgia Health System was recently awarded the 2019 National Certification Champion Award in the healthcare system category from the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN).
“We could not be prouder of our exceptional nurses who go above and beyond the call of duty each and every day,” said Angela Gary, executive director for trauma and emergency services for NGHS. “Their passion for excellence is proven not only through the exceptional care they provide to our patients but also through their commitment to continuous improvement and excellence through board certification.”
Winners were chosen for excellence in three areas: pursuing board certification in advanced emergency nursing; designing and implementing innovative practices and programs to encourage emergency nursing specialty certification; and demonstrating the impact of a board-certified emergency nurse workforce on patient, nurse and organizational outcomes.
“Emergency nurses and organizations that support and advocate for their peers and staff to become board certified are growing and sustaining an expert emergency nurse workforce,” said BCEN Executive Director Janie Schumaker, MBA, BSN, RN, CEN, CENP, CPHQ, FABC. “BCEN is pleased to recognize the winners for their professionalism, innovation and heartfelt dedication to providing the best possible care.”
To learn more about NGHS’ emergency services and nursing career opportunities, visit www.nghs.com.
Visit www.bcen.org/awards for details about the winners’ accomplishments and information about all of BCEN’s awards.
