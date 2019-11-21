Northeast Georgia Medical Center’s Graduate Medical Education program has announced Josh Mugele, MD, as its newest program director for the planned Emergency Medicine residency program.
“NGMC is the bedrock for emergency care in our region, as evidenced by the more than 150,000 emergency department visits across our hospitals each year,” said John E. Delzell, MD, vice president of Medical Education for Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) and Designated Institutional Official for NGMC. “We are excited to apply for an Emergency Medicine residency program to train future generations of physicians and keep the best and brightest to care for our community.”
Dr. Mugele comes to NGMC from Indiana University School of Medicine, where he was the assistant residency program director in the Department of Emergency Medicine for the last four years.
“I’m so excited for the chance to start an Emergency Medicine residency at NGMC,” said Dr. Mugele. “We have the opportunity to train world class doctors here thanks to the excellent physicians already working in the emergency departments and the diverse and welcoming patient population. Additionally, the fact that we’re so close to Atlanta, the mountains, and Lake Lanier will make this a very attractive place for new doctors to do their training."
To receive accreditation for a new specialty from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME), hospitals must successfully complete surveys that include evaluations of program personnel, faculty, institutional safety and quality metrics, curriculum, the learning and working environment and more.
NGMC plans to continue expanding its GME program by seeking accreditation for two additional specialties: OB/GYN and psychiatry. By 2024, all six specialties could host more than 170 residents – which would make the program one of the largest in the state of Georgia.
For more information about NGMC’s GME program, visit www.ngmcgme.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.