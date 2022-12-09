NGMC-Gainesville

Northeast Georgia Medical Center’s (NGMC) seventh residency program has received initial accreditation by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME).

“This is a monumental moment for the northeast Georgia region, NGMC and the community,” said John E. Delzell, Jr., MD, MSPH, FAAFP, vice president of Medical Education for Northeast Georgia Health System and designated institutional official for NGMC. “The goal of the transitional year residency program is to help create a solid foundation during the intern year that will train deeply compassionate, high quality, highly reliable, cost conscious physicians who practice with a deep sense that they impact life’s most sacred moments.”

