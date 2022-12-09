Northeast Georgia Medical Center’s (NGMC) seventh residency program has received initial accreditation by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME).
“This is a monumental moment for the northeast Georgia region, NGMC and the community,” said John E. Delzell, Jr., MD, MSPH, FAAFP, vice president of Medical Education for Northeast Georgia Health System and designated institutional official for NGMC. “The goal of the transitional year residency program is to help create a solid foundation during the intern year that will train deeply compassionate, high quality, highly reliable, cost conscious physicians who practice with a deep sense that they impact life’s most sacred moments.”
The transitional year residency program is a one-year residency that prepares learners for advanced training for specialties such as dermatology, neurology and others. Residents spend time on various clinical rotations to be exposed to different patients with different diagnoses. This refines their medical skills and helps them decide what future specialty they would like to pursue.
“It’s very gratifying for me to work alongside our esteemed faculty for the transitional year residency program,” said Idopise Umana, MD, program director. “Our learners will spend their year immersed in so many diverse specialties, really highlighting the deep expertise we offer as a health system. I’m so excited to start interviewing amazing candidates.”
The transitional year residency anticipates interviewing candidates now through January to fill 12 slots. After participating in the Match in March, NGMC will welcome the inaugural class on July 1.
The extensive accreditation process was led by Dr. Delzell; Dr. Umana; Eriskel Legette, transitional year program coordinator; and Donna Brown, PhD, MS Ed, C-TAGME, director of graduate medical education (GME) at NGMC.
For more information about NGMC’s GME program, visit ngmcgme.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.