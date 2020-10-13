Northeast Georgia Medical Center’s (NGMC) Graduate Medical Education (GME) program has announced Francis Nuthalapaty, MD, as its newest program director for the planned Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB/GYN) residency program.
“Our growing region will need additional skilled OB/GYN physicians to support mothers and families for generations to come. Dr. Nuthalapaty offers not only fellowship level clinical knowledge, but also the recognized expertise in medical education to train excellent physicians,” said John E. Delzell, MD, vice president of Medical Education for Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) and Designated Institutional Official for NGMC. “We are excited to apply for OB/GYN residency program accreditation and keep the best and brightest to care for our community.”
“Starting an OB/GYN residency is a profoundly unique opportunity for our community,” says Dr. Nuthalapaty. “Women are often the champions of health for their families. This residency program will have a significant impact not only on the health of women in our community but also on their parents, spouse, and children. I am thrilled to be a part of this important work.”
Dr. Nuthalapaty said he is passionate about caring for women with complex medical and obstetrical conditions during pregnancy and postpartum. He understands that every woman has a unique background that encompasses not only her world view, but also her health needs, and focuses on providing compassionate and culturally sensitive care, hospital leader said.
Prior to joining NGMC, Dr. Nuthalapaty completed a seven-year honors program in medical education at Northwestern University. As part of that program, he received his bachelor of science in biomedical engineering from the Northwestern University McCormick School of Engineering in Evanston, Illinois, as well as his medical doctorate from the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, Illinois. Dr. Nuthalapaty subsequently completed his obstetrics and gynecology residency at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, where he also served as chief resident. He then went to the University of Alabama in Birmingham to complete his fellowship in maternal-fetal medicine.
Dr. Nuthalapaty is a recognized expert in medical education, curriculum development, program management and mentoring of both faculty and residents. He is passionate about teaching and enjoys partnering with patients to instruct the next generation of physicians and nurses, hospital leaders said. While he serves as the Program Director of the planned OB/GYN residency program, he will also continue to practice at The Longstreet Clinic in Gainesville.
To receive accreditation for a new specialty from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME), hospitals must successfully complete surveys that include evaluations of program personnel, faculty, institutional safety and quality metrics, curriculum, the learning and working environment and more.
NGMC plans to continue expanding its GME program by seeking accreditation for additional specialties: emergency medicine and psychiatry. By 2024, all six specialties–internal medicine, general surgery, family medicine, emergency medicine, OB/GYN, and psychiatry – could host more than 200 residents, which would make the program one of the largest in the state of Georgia.
For more information about NGMC’s GME program, visit www.ngmcgme.org.
