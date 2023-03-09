NGMC-Gainesville

Researchers at Northeast Georgia Medical Center are seeking community input on whether they should participate in an international study, according to a press release from the hospital The study will determine if a blood-clotting drug, given soon after arrival in the emergency department, can improve survival.

Kcentra (or 4-factor Prothrombin Complex Concentrate) is a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved drug and is currently used to reverse the effects of medications given to “thin” the blood, for patients who experience bleeding and/or require surgery.

