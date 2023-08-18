Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton 4

Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton was one of four NGMC campus reaccredited as emergency cardiac care centers (ECCC).

 Photo: NGHS

Recently, four Northeast Georgia Medical Center hospital campuses — including NGMC Braselton — were reaccredited as emergency cardiac care centers (ECCC), recognizing the level of care those patients receive.

“Our teams work hard each and every day to ensure every patient who comes in with heart attack or cardiac arrest symptoms is able to leave the hospital feeling better than when they arrived,” said Habib Samady, MD, interventional cardiologist and president of Georgia Heart Institute. “Earning this reaccreditation is further proof of our dedication to caring for the hearts of this region.”

