Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) in Braselton recently earned accreditation as a Center of Excellence in minimally invasive gynecology and robotic surgery from the Surgical Review Corporation (SRC), a patient-safety organization.
“Earning this accreditation for both minimally invasive gynecology and robotic surgery truly demonstrates our team’s commitment to improving the health of our community in all we do, as well as our passion for excellence,” says Anthony Williamson, president of NGMC Braselton. “I’m proud of the surgical program we have built and the level of expertise our surgeons and operating room staff offer our patients close to home.”
Healthcare organizations seeking accreditation by SRC undergo a site inspection and self-assessment.
“This is an extensive process that includes physicians, nurses and administrators who are all actively involved in the accredited program,” says Courtney Emory, nurse manager of Surgical Services for NGMC Braselton. “The inspection is consultative and educational, presenting best practices to help us continue to improve the quality of care and services we provide.”
In addition to the dual Center of Excellence designations, two NGMC nurses were recognized as Care Specialists for their expertise — Claire Nichols, RN, in Minimally Invasive Gynecology, and Leslie Evan, RN, in Robotic Surgery.
While NGMC-Gainesville is recognized as a Center of Excellence in five areas (robotic surgery, hernia surgery, colorectal surgery, minimally invasive surgery and minimally invasive gynecology), these are the first Center of Excellence accreditations for NGMC’s Braselton campus. To learn more about surgery at NGMC, visit nghs.com/surgery.
For more information about SRC and the accreditation process, visit surgicalreview.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.