The American Heart Association and American Stroke Association recently recognized Northeast Georgia Medical Center’s campuses in Braselton, Gainesville and Winder for providing exceptional stroke, heart and diabetes care. Their Get With The Guidelines and Target awards honor programs that ensure patient care is aligned with the latest research- and evidence-based guidelines – all so patients get care faster, have fewer complications, enjoy more healthy days at home and return to the hospital less often.
This year, NGMC received these achievement awards:
• Get With The Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus Award
• Get With The Guidelines – Heart Failure Silver Plus Award
• Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll
• Target: Stroke Elite Honor Roll
• Target: Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll
• Target: Stroke Advanced Therapy Honor Roll
• Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
Additionally, Habersham Medical Center (now part of NGMC, as of July 1st) also received the Get With The Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus Award with Target: Stroke Elite Honor Roll.
“We are immensely proud to receive this award,” said Ugochukwu Egolum, MD, NGMC Chief of Cardiology and Medical Director of the Heart Failure Treatment & Recovery Center at Georgia Heart Institute. “This recognition is a reflection of our team’s dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence in heart failure care, and we will continue to strive for even better patient outcomes in the future.”
“Every second counts in stroke care,” said Michael Glanzman, Executive Director of Neurosciences at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. “This accolade is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our entire team to providing the best possible care for stroke patients as quickly as possible – and along the entire journey to recovery.”
