Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton 3
Photo: NGHS

The American Heart Association and American Stroke Association recently recognized Northeast Georgia Medical Center’s campuses in Braselton, Gainesville and Winder for providing exceptional stroke, heart and diabetes care. Their Get With The Guidelines and Target awards honor programs that ensure patient care is aligned with the latest research- and evidence-based guidelines – all so patients get care faster, have fewer complications, enjoy more healthy days at home and return to the hospital less often.

This year, NGMC received these achievement awards:

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.