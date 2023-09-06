Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton offered a preview of its long-awaited ambulatory surgery center slated to open in October.
The hospital unveiled the facility in an Aug. 31 event as community members gathered to tour the 90,000-square-foot facility providing outpatient surgeries.
“As healthcare is changing, this is one example of how it’s changing,” Northeast Georgia Health System President (NGHS) and CEO Carol Burrell said, “having the right care in the right place so that here you can come and have a surgery and get to go home the same day, which frees up capacity in our hospitals for those who have to (stay) overnight.
“We’re really excited about this continued advancement in care.”
Northeast Georgia Health System Chairman Spence Price said plans for the facility predated the pandemic.
“Little did we know the havoc the pandemic would cause throughout our community, especially for the healthcare workers, considering how hard this area was hit,” Price said. “Yet somehow, during this generation’s greatest global health crisis, the NGHS team not only managed to care for patients in the toughest of circumstances, but Carol (Burrell) and her team also kept their eyes on where we need to be as a system after the pandemic.”
The hospital looks to open the surgery center on Oct. 2 and be at full operation a few months afterward.
“It’s a little bit of a slow ramp-up,” hospital president Anthony Williamson said. “There’s some accreditation and licensure processes that we have to go through. So, it will probably be a little later in the year, first of the new year, before we’re really full-bore ... But we will then be opening our system’s very first surgery center.”
Dr. David Bailey, the surgery center’s medical director, called the facility “immaculate” and pointed to its features, which include four large operating rooms, two procedure rooms, onsite sterilization, onsite pharmacy and pre-operation and recovery areas with individual patient rooms.
“It’s just set up to be a really nice place to have an operation,” Bailey said.
