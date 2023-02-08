Anthony Williamson

Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Braselton president Anthony Williamson spoke Thursday morning to the Rotary Club of Braselton about plans for a major expansion of the hospital.

 Photo by Ben Munro

The Braselton area is rapidly growing, and Northeast Georgia Health System is investing $500 million to keep pace.

Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC)-Braselton President Anthony Williamson shared the hospital's expansion plans with the Rotary Club of Braselton during a Thursday (Feb. 2) presentation. The half-billion-dollar project is split into two phases, with completion dates targeted in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

