The Braselton area is rapidly growing, and Northeast Georgia Health System is investing $500 million to keep pace.
Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC)-Braselton President Anthony Williamson shared the hospital's expansion plans with the Rotary Club of Braselton during a Thursday (Feb. 2) presentation. The half-billion-dollar project is split into two phases, with completion dates targeted in 2025 and 2026, respectively.
"We're very excited to be getting it going and keep up with all the growth in our community," said Williamson, speaking to the Rotary Club at the hospital campus.
NGMC-Braselton opened as a 100-bed hospital at a construction cost of $188 million, according to Williamson. The expansion will cost over 2.5 times that.
This expansion will boost the hospital's capacity from 200 to 300 beds by adding two more floors to the patient tower (a total of five). Each floor will have 50 beds. According to Williamson, the first 50 rooms will be built out, while the remaining 50 will be shelled until needed.
The project includes a new pharmacy, an expanded lab and kitchen, a third cath lab and more parking.
Williamson expects the new beds to be ready by the summer of 2025.
"That's a great timeline that the folks have helped us develop, and we feel confident about bringing those beds on in July (of 2025)," Williamson said.
The project's second phase will double the size of the emergency department as space is maxed out there. The emergency department was built for 25,000 to 30,000 annual visits but receives about 60,000 visits yearly. With the project, treatment rooms will jump from 23 to 46 and operating rooms from 7 to 11. Williamson said space would be available for two more treatment rooms. The expansion will allow for 85,000 to 90,000 emergency room visits a year. Completion of the second phase is expected by the end of 2026.
Williamson said work is underway to prep for expansion, including more parking, adding more geothermal wells, expanding the geothermal field used for heating and cooling, relocating utilities and installing a temporary helipad.
"So all that enabling work is being done now," Williamson said.
Williamson also touched on two ongoing construction projects on campus during his presentation.
Work continues on a 100,000-square-foot, three-story Medical Plaza 2, featuring an ambulatory surgery center for outpatient surgeries. The facility will include four outpatient operating rooms, two procedure rooms and 70,000 square feet on the second and third floors for physicians' offices.
"So, we're adding a lot of physicians and more surgeons," Williamson said.
The ambulatory surgery center will open around September.
Meanwhile, the hospital is adding a second linear accelerator in an $8 million project to advance its radiation therapy treatment program. The facility is finished, but the equipment still needs to be installed. The linear accelerator costs $3.5 million.
"It's probably the most expensive piece of equipment in healthcare that we have in terms of a single piece of equipment," Williamson said.
Williamson expects the new linear accelerator to be ready in May.
While Braselton prepares for a $500 million expansion, NGHS's nearby Gainesville branch is in the midst of a $550 million project to add a multi-story tower with 144 new inpatient beds. Additionally, the project will expand NGMC-Gainesville's heart care program and move the emergency department to an expanded location.
When asked about funding for these projects, Williamson noted that NGHS is a private, non-profit organization receiving no county funds. The money to fund construction projects comes from the system's net income and loans, borrowing money at low rates as a non-profit organization.
“Most of our construction is funded with a blend of either using our own cash or debt financing depending on the circumstances,” Williamson said.
Other projects within the system's expanding footprint include a new 16-bed hospital in Dahlonega at Hwy. 60 and Ga. 400 and a 34,000-square-foot medical plaza in Bethlehem. NGHS is also acquiring a hospital in Habersham County. Meanwhile, new medical plazas are planned for Dawsonville and Hall County (on Thompson Bridge Rd.). Medical plazas in Jefferson and Buford opened in 2022.
COMING OUT OF COVID
Williamson said NGMC-Braselton is still dealing with the outfall of COVID, most notably in filling positions.
He said some employees opted to retire during the pandemic or became contract nurses. Williamson said recruiting for entry-level positions has been difficult, as well as finding workers in food services and environmental services jobs.
"We're definitely still coming out of it as an industry," Williamson said.
Still, Williamson said the hospital is "on the upswing" after having endured the "survival mode" of COVID.
"Now, we're back to, 'OK, what are we here for?" he said. "What are we focusing on strategically? How well are we doing providing care? Are we providing service levels the way we should be?' And kind of getting back to the basics, going back to that kind of normal operating mode."
