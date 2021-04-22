Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) Gainesville offers a new dedicated inpatient hospice unit. The recently completed unit expands the services offered by Hospice of NGMC, providing a comforting atmosphere where hospice patients who are unable to remain at home can receive a higher level of skilled care exclusively from hospice-trained staff.
“We’re thrilled to be able to offer this to patients and families who choose us for their hospice needs,” said Susan Bennett, executive director of Hospice of NGMC. “Sometimes our patients with life-limiting illnesses need more care than what’s possible at home, and now they can receive that care in a unit designed specifically with the needs of hospice patients and families in mind.”
The new hospice unit includes a spacious family waiting room, as well as a smaller, more intimate quiet room. The new space also features seven individual patient rooms for short stays when symptoms can’t be managed at home.
“The end-of-life care we had in the hospital before was high-quality, but patients might be on any floor and would receive care from staff with all types of training,” said Bennett. “This new unit ensures dedicated hospice staff will be focused on a patient’s care for the duration of their stay – all in a much more home-like and peaceful environment. It’s truly a beautiful setting for families and patients alike.”
To learn more about Hospice of NGMC, visit nghs.com/hospice.
