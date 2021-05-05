Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) has received initial accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) for its OB/GYN residency program.
This is NGMC’s sixth Graduate Medical Education (GME) program to receive initial accreditation, following the announcement in April that the Emergency Medicine and Psychiatry residency programs have been accredited.
“The OB/GYN residency program is an integral part of state-wide efforts to improve the quality and access of women’s care in Georgia,” said John E. Delzell, Jr., MD, MSPH, FAAFP, vice president of Medical Education for Northeast Georgia Health System and Designated Institutional Official for NGMC. “Now, as our sixth residency program is accredited, we can’t wait to get started with the recruitment of excellent physicians so we can care for women for generations to come.”
NGMC anticipates interviewing approximately 200 OB/GYN residency candidates from October 2021 through January 2022. Six residents will match with NGMC through the National Residency Matching Program in March 2022, and they will begin their first day of residency on July 1, 2022. Residents will train for four years at NGMC.
“This accreditation comes after months of hard work from our entire team,” said Francis Nuthalapaty, MD, OB/GYN program director. “Our mission is to educate and support a diverse group of residents by creating a learning environment centered on developing exemplary professional character, exercising intellectual curiosity, and engaging with the community in which our residents live, learn and serve. I’m very excited to be a part of this important work.”
The OB/GYN residency program at NGMC received ACGME accreditation by successfully completing surveys that include evaluations of program personnel, faculty, institutional safety and quality metrics, curriculum, the learning and working environment and more.
By 2024, all six specialties; internal medicine, general surgery, family medicine, emergency medicine, psychiatry and OB/GYN, could host more than 200 residents—which would make the program one of the largest in the state of Georgia.
For more information about NGMC’s OB/GYN residency program, visit www.NGMCgme.org/programs/ob-gyn.
