Lissa Shirley was recently awarded The Nathan Deal Governor’s Award for Trauma Excellence at the Region 2 Trauma Advisory Committee’s Northeast Georgia Trauma Symposium.
“Receiving this award is such an honor I never expected,” said Shirley, blood bank supervisor at Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) Gainesville. “I don’t do what I do for the awards, though. I do it because I care about my community and want to help in whatever way I can.”
Shirley has worked in the blood bank at NGMC for 34 years — impacting not only those nearby, but those throughout Region 2 and the entire state — by ensuring NGMC Gainesville has enough blood on hand for trauma patients who arrive at the emergency department. Her expertise in blood bank management has shown through her passion for maintaining the most progressive, best practices for blood product use in patients at NGMC, according to a news release.
“Although most in the region don’t know Lissa, everyone in the region has been impacted, either directly or indirectly, by her contributions and expertise,” said Jesse Gibson, Trauma Program manager at NGMC. “She has never asked for recognition. She just brings her best every day. She is certainly deserving of this prestigious award.”
Almost 600 people from more than 30 states joined the fifth annual Trauma Symposium on Oct. 30. Local and national speakers were there in person to present from the podium in the Ramsey Conference Center at Lanier Technical College while attendees joined virtually.
To learn more about the Trauma Program at NGMC, visit nghs.com/trauma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.