Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) made history recently as the first hospital in Georgia to use a new life-saving technology system to treat mothers suffering from postpartum hemorrhage (PPH) and abnormal uterine bleeding.
The Jada System is the first new treatment to be made available for this purpose in the U.S. in more than a decade. According to hospital leaders, the Jada System has been proven to control hemorrhage within minutes – a large improvement from previous technology, which generally required 12 to 24 hours of balloon pressure inside the uterus. Made of soft, medical-grade silicone, the Jada System works by applying a gentle suction to the uterus, which helps remove blood and induce the uterus to contract and stop bleeding. Bleeding is controlled within an average of three minutes, allowing mothers to receive the immediate and crucial treatment they need without losing valuable time bonding with their babies, hospital leaders said.
“The Jada System is a fast, definitive and physiologic solution that can dramatically change the experience of mothers who experience postpartum hemorrhage,” says Holt Harrison, MD, an OB/GYN with Northeast Georgia Physicians Group. “Bringing this technology to NGMC was important for us and allows us to provide the most advanced solutions for the safety of our patients.”
If left untreated, PPH can result in blood transfusions, surgery, including hysterectomy or even death.
NGMC leaders note the hospital has "long been at the forefront of addressing the worrisome trend in the U.S. of worsening maternal safety statistics." According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. has the highest rate of maternal deaths of developed countries, with more than 11% of all mothers experiencing PPH.
“We’re committed to providing the safest possible delivery for each and every family who trusts us with this sacred moment in their lives,” says Keshma Saujani, MD, chair of OB/GYN Services at Northeast Georgia Health System and an OB/GYN with Longstreet Clinic. “We have been researching these trends and developing safety measures and protocols for years to help our staff recognize the signs of PPH ahead of time – and have even taken these measures to the national level to share with other health systems. The addition of the Jada System is another way for us to effectively and efficiently control postpartum hemorrhage – and within a matter of minutes.”
To learn more about Women & Children’s Services at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, including its two delivery locations, visit nghs.com/women-children.
