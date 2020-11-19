Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) Gainesville is the first hospital in Georgia to receive accreditation as a Center of Excellence in Colorectal Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery and Minimally Invasive Gynecology.
Surgical Review Corporation (SRC), an internationally recognized patient safety organization, recognized NGMC for "its dedication to delivering safe, effective and evidence-based patient care in these three designated areas through its independent, external process of evaluation."
These new designations are in addition to NGMC’s Robotic Surgery and Hernia Surgery Center of Excellence accreditations, which NGMC was also the first in the state to earn.
“These designations speak volumes to the dedication and commitment of our surgeons and clinical staff at Northeast Georgia Medical Center to provide the highest-quality surgical care – close to home – for our community,” says Carol Burrell, president and CEO of Northeast Georgia Health System.
Healthcare organizations and surgeons seeking accreditation by SRC undergo a rigorous site inspection and self-assessment. This process includes physicians, nurses and administrators who are actively involved in the accredited program. The inspection is consultative and educational, presenting best practices to help an organization or surgeon improve its care and services.
“This designation helps our patients throughout the region and state identify specific providers who have met SRC’s nationally recognized standards for top quality care,” says Andrew Green, MD, medical director of the Robotic Surgical Program at NGMC. “I’m thankful for the leadership of Dr. Fernando Ayciñena, our Colorectal Surgery program director, and co-directors of NGMC’s Minimally Invasive Gynecology program – Drs. Jason Bailey and Keshma Saujani – all of whom have been instrumental in helping us become the first in the State to earn these accreditations.”
Additionally, SRC recognized the following NGMC physicians as Surgeons of Excellence in the following areas:
- Colorectal Surgery: Fernando Ayciñena, MD, Longstreet Clinic
- Minimally Invasive Gynecology: Jason Bailey, MD, Northeast Georgia Physicians Group OB/GYN; Keshma Saujani, MD, Longstreet Clinic
- Minimally Invasive Surgery: Fernando Ayciñena, MD, Longstreet Clinic; Jason Bailey, MD, Northeast Georgia Physicians Group OB/GYN; Geary Bush, MD, Longstreet Clinic; Chad Copper, MD, Longstreet Clinic; Andrew Green, MD, Northeast Georgia Physicians Group Gynecologic Oncology; Ronald Lewis, MD, Northeast Georgia Physicians Group Surgical Associates; Daniel Mullis, MD, Longstreet Clinic; Alex Nguyen, MD, Northeast Georgia Physicians Group Surgical Associates; Robert Richard, MD, Longstreet Clinic; and Keshma Saujani, MD, Longstreet Clinic
To learn more about surgical options at NGMC, visit nghs.com/surgery. For more information about SRC and the accreditation process, visit surgicalreview.org.
