Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) Gainesville has an updated and enhanced endovascular operating room (EVOR). A surgical team has already completed the first surgery in the room.
“We are very excited about what this new space means for our patients,” says James Reeves, MD, Northeast Georgia Physicians Group (NGPG) vascular surgeon and medical director of NGMC’s EVOR. “We’ve always been equipped to care for the complete spectrum of vascular conditions, and now we can handle even the most complex cases in a fraction of the time, without transferring patients to other hospitals.”
The new EVOR will help NGMC expand capacity for vascular surgery – nearly doubling it – ensuring that more patients receive advanced care for the treatment of routine and emergent conditions such as aneurysms, peripheral blockages and carotid artery disease.
“The vascular program at NGMC has always been exceptional and it’s been steadily growing and advancing throughout the last 10 years,” says Kevin Meyer, director of Invasive Cardiology at Northeast Georgia Health System. “Our experienced vascular surgeons and highly-trained EVOR team are leading the way in clinical expertise and providing our patients the highest level of endovascular care in the region.”
For more than a decade, the vascular surgeons of NGPG and Longstreet Clinic have utilized NGMC’s two existing EVORs to perform thousands of minimally-invasive procedures every year.
For more information about the comprehensive vascular services available at NGMC, and to choose you vascular doctor, visit nghs.com/vascular-surgery.
