Hospice of Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) is one of only two hospices in the state of Georgia to be designated as a level 5 partner of We Honor Veterans (WHV) for its veteran-specific care.
Hospice of NGMC was selected for level 5 designation due to its "commitment to understanding the differentiated needs of veterans and how to meet those needs." According to WHV guidelines, all programs must place a greater emphasis on staff education and caring for Vietnam-era and combat veterans in order to qualify as a designee of this level – the highest designation of its kind. Data is tracked on a year to year basis, and recertification is required every year.
“Our team is dedicated to training and educating our nurses and staff on caring for veterans who are nearing end of life,” said Karla Brookerson-Owens, LMSW, community liaison for Hospice of NGMC. “We have begun hosting support group meetings for veterans in our community and look forward to seeing how these programs evolve over time so we can continue to provide the best care possible for these heroes.”
You can learn more about Hospice of NGMC and its services by visiting www.nghs.com/hospice or by calling 770-219-8888.
