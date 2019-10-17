NGMC joins Winship Cancer Network

Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) has joined the Winship Cancer Network as an affiliate of Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University.
The Winship Cancer Network brings together an elite group of health systems and hospitals with Winship, Georgia’s National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center, according to a news release. The Winship Cancer Network was formed to improve access to high quality cancer care, innovative research, and continuing patient and provider education for affiliate partners.
“We’re honored to be affiliated with the elite level of care provided by Winship Cancer Institute,” says Carol Burrell, president and CEO of Northeast Georgia Health System. “This partnership brings together two of the top cancer programs in the region with a mutual goal of providing the best possible care and experience for our patients, right here in our community.”
“We are very excited to partner with Northeast Georgia Medical Center and to provide area residents with improved access to cutting-edge cancer treatment options,” says Walter J. Curran, Jr., MD, Winship's executive director. “Patients will benefit from the expertise of NGMC’s local physicians being supported by the multidisciplinary teams of consulting physicians at Winship.”
Through a cancer affiliation which includes clinical research and education, NGMC and Winship will work together on cancer program development and initiatives, patient care and cancer care coordination. In addition, NGMC patients will have access to Winship’s more than 275 existing therapeutic clinical trials and research projects led by some of the top clinical investigators in the country.
The physicians and patients in the Winship Cancer Network also benefit from direct access to Winship's tumor boards and multidisciplinary cancer team meetings for collaboration in cancer care.
To learn more about NGMC’s nationally recognized Cancer Services, visit nghs.com/cancer. For more information about Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, visit winshipcancer.emory.edu.
