Northeast Georgia Medical Center recently received one of the highest levels of recognition for using technology to improve healthcare quality and cost.
The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) included NGMC on its annual list of Healthcare’s Most Wired for 2020. This is the seventh year NGMC has made the list, and it’s the first year it received Level 9 certification alongside healthcare leaders like Mayo Clinic, Johns Hopkins and UCLA Health.
“While NGMC is always honored to be included on the Most Wired list, this year’s recognition is particularly meaningful,” says Chris Paravate, Northeast Georgia Health System’s Chief Information Officer. “Technology has played a critical role in helping us rapidly transform care delivery as we adapted to the changing needs of our community during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The Most Wired program conducts an annual survey to assess how effectively healthcare organizations apply information technologies into their clinical and business programs to improve patient safety and outcomes in their communities. Level 9 organizations have deployed advanced technologies like population health/cost-of-care analytics, tools to efficiently share data across different electronic health records, patient portals to help people access their health information – and use them to improve clinical outcomes and efficiency.
“Having a solid technology foundation has allowed us to expand our services in 2020 to offer video visits, improved ways to find our physicians online, improved consults between different hospitals and more,” says Paravate. “We have ambitious plans to keep improving those tools and finding more ways to use technology to help improve our community’s health in 2021.”
Learn more about the 2020 Most Wired Survey at chimecentral.org.
