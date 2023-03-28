Angie Caton, assistant nurse manager at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, was recently recognized as “Today’s Innovator” for her contribution to the advancement of cancer care for patients in the state of Georgia. The award highlights the work of individuals enhancing cancer research and care for all Georgians.
“It is an honor to receive the ‘Innovator’ award from the Georgia Center for Oncology Research and Education (Georgia CORE),” Caton said. “Not only do I feel privileged to collaborate with these great leaders, but I get to observe firsthand the benefits of cancer education and research out in our community.”
In 2022, NGMC performed 1,880 LDCT screenings and identified 15 patients in need of cancer treatment. More than half of these cases were caught at Stage 0 – 2, the earliest stage at which lung cancer can be detected and is often curable by surgery, chemo or radiation. In addition, the time from scan to treatment of those diagnosed dropped by six days, a significant improvement from 2021. In 2022, Caton also collaborated with the American Cancer Society to provide free transportation and lodging for cancer patients in need.
Caton currently serves on the Board of Directors for Glory, Hope & Life – an organization that supports patients being treated for cancer. Through the Oncology Nursing Society and Oncology Nursing Certification Corporation boards, Caton has continued to help provide opportunities and support for cancer patients, families and caregivers in northeast Georgia, as well as further the education of oncology nurses.
“Angie’s leadership in cancer education and her willingness to share her knowledge helps our partners provide exceptional patient care throughout the state of Georgia,” said Lynn M. Durham, president and CEO of Georgia CORE. “We are grateful for her work in cancer care research, education and collaboration.”
