Angie Caton, assistant nurse manager at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, was recently recognized as “Today’s Innovator” for her contribution to the advancement of cancer care for patients in the state of Georgia. The award highlights the work of individuals enhancing cancer research and care for all Georgians.

“It is an honor to receive the ‘Innovator’ award from the Georgia Center for Oncology Research and Education (Georgia CORE),” Caton said. “Not only do I feel privileged to collaborate with these great leaders, but I get to observe firsthand the benefits of cancer education and research out in our community.”

