Northeast Georgia Medical Center is a partner of a statewide cancer research group that recently received substantial funding from the National Cancer Institute to help improve care for cancer patients.
The NCI awarded its Georgia-based Community Oncology Research Program — known as Georgia NCORP — a six-year, $11 million grant aimed at increasing enrollment and access to important clinical trials for Georgians.
NGMC is one of only five cancer programs — and the only one in Northeast Georgia — selected by the NCI to participate in the Georgia NCORP partnership based on its leadership and track record in community-based oncology research.
"We're proud to be at the forefront of such important research, and to play a part in this integral work to help improve cancer care and access to clinical trials for patients throughout Georgia," says Jayme Carrico, executive director of NGMC's Cancer Services.
Clinical trials are research studies that test new ways to prevent, detect, diagnose or treat diseases. By participating in a cancer clinical trial, patients can directly contribute to cancer research, help in the development of improved cancer treatments and receive state-of-the-art care from cancer experts at chosen centers like NGMC.
"The National Cancer Institute created NCORP as a way to provide better access to cancer care - including cutting-edge treatment trials, precision medicine, symptom control, cancer prevention and research for the delivery of cancer care," says Charles Nash III, MD, medical director of Cancer Services at NGMC and medical oncologist with Longstreet Clinic.
"Through NGMC's work with Georgia NCORP, we are able to provide our cancer patients access to many high-profile, NCI-sponsored clinical trials," adds Dr. Nash, who serves on the Georgia Center for Oncology Research and Education Board of Directors and is one of Georgia NCORP's leading investigators.
Patients with cancer or increased risks of cancer in Georgia will have access to NCI-funded clinical trials through their cancer physicians at a participating NCORP network site. The NCORP network also gives community physicians the opportunity to collaborate with other NCI research bases and participating sites on the development of research studies that impact patients in their communities.
NGMC's Cancer Services holds Gold-Level Accreditation with Commendation from the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Commission on Cancer. Additionally, the ACS awarded NGMC with the 2018 Outstanding Achievement Award - a recognition given to only one program in Georgia, and just 24 nationwide.
For more information about NGMC's nationally recognized cancer services and physicians, visit www.nghs.com/cancer or call 770-219-8815.
