Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) has again been recognized as a leader in using technology to improve the quality of healthcare for the patients in its region.
The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives recently announced NGMC as one of its 2022 Digital Health Most Wired recipients of Level 8 certification, meaning it is using technologies and strategies to help analyze data and has begun to achieve meaningful outcomes. This is the ninth time NGMC has been a recipient of this award.
“Being recognized for our work in this field is always a good feeling,” said Chris Paravate, chief information officer at Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS). “But at the end of the day, it’s not really about the award. It’s about the care that we’re able to bring to patients all across our region.”
Digital health was a major focus for NGMC and NGHS as a whole over the past year. This focus resulted in the implementation of online scheduling for primary care at Northeast Georgia Physicians Group and Georgia Heart Institute, as well as a more comprehensive effort in population health.
“We’re always looking for ways to make our patients’ experiences better at NGHS, and this award is confirmation that we’re doing just that,” Paravate said.
