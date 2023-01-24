NGMC-Gainesville

Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) has again been recognized as a leader in using technology to improve the quality of healthcare for the patients in its region.

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives recently announced NGMC as one of its 2022 Digital Health Most Wired recipients of Level 8 certification, meaning it is using technologies and strategies to help analyze data and has begun to achieve meaningful outcomes. This is the ninth time NGMC has been a recipient of this award.

