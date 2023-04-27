NGMC-Gainesville

Researchers at Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) Gainesville’s Level I trauma center are participating in an international clinical trial to study how a device could increase trauma patients’ chances of survival, according to a press release from the hospital.

NGMC Gainesville was chosen among eight leading Level I trauma centers across the United States and Canada.

