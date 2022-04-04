Jesse Gibson, Trauma Program Manager at Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC), was recently named the 2022 Society of Trauma Nurses (STN) Leadership Award recipient.
“As a leader, Jesse understands that her team and partners are essential to a successful trauma system,” said Jackie Payne, NGMC’s trauma program coordinator, who nominated Gibson for the award. “Jesse leads by example. She is well-respected in her department, in our organization, in the community and throughout the region, state and nation.”
The STN Leadership Award is presented annually to an individual who has demonstrated "outstanding leadership in trauma at the local, state and national level." During the past year, Gibson and her team implemented and sustained a wide variety of projects to improve care – including reducing the length-of-stay in the surgical trauma intensive care unit and implementing a new intermediate care unit for surgical trauma patients at NGMC Gainesville.
Gibson recently led a successful initiative that has been recognized at the national level. The Regional Pre-Hospital Blood Product Pilot project has gained support as a new blood transfusion program that increases trauma patients’ chances of surviving by placing blood products in ambulances, so first responders can provide transfusions at the scene or on the way to the hospital. Now they’re working to determine if this program can be replicated across the state.
“I am so honored to receive this award,” Gibson said. “It is such a pleasure to serve our community, and I am so grateful to our team for their amazing work this past year.”
The award was presented on Thursday, March 31, during the opening session of TraumaCon 2022. The recipient of the leadership award is nominated by STN membership, selected by the awards committee and approved through review and endorsement made by the board of directors through a unanimous vote.
NGMC is a Level II trauma center with all necessary personnel, resources, equipment, education and training to save lives and care for severely injured patients. The trauma center treats more than 2,400 patients with traumatic injuries every year. For more information about NGMC’s Trauma Program, visit nghs.com/trauma.
