Northeast Georgia Health System has updated visitation guidelines for all Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) hospitals.
These guidelines are effective as of 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, and they may adjust as needed to help ensure the protection of our patients, staff and community.
Visitor Policy
•Intensive Care Unit — No visitors. The waiting room is open only for special exceptions.
•NICU — Only the mother and other security band holder. The waiting room is closed.
•Pediatric patients (under 18) regardless of unit — One parent or guardian at a time. The waiting room is closed.
•Labor and Delivery — One identified support person for length of stay. The waiting room is closed.
•Mother/Baby — One identified support person for length of stay. The waiting room is closed.
•Long-term expectant mothers — No visitors (significant other and child may be approved on a case by case basis). The waiting room is closed.
•Surgery and Procedures — One visitor allowed to wait in the waiting room.
•Emergency Department — No visitors. The waiting room is open.
•All others (including medical, surgical and cardiac) — No visitors. Waiting rooms for these departments are closed.
"Exceptions may be made for end of life or special patient needs," the hospital said. "Call 770-219-2998 to speak with a Patient Experience Representative. "We also encourage everyone to do their part to prevent the spread of illness by practicing good hand hygiene, cough etiquette and by disinfecting surfaces."
You can find these visitation guidelines and more updates about open entrances at each hospital, screening information for visitors and answers to frequently asked questions at www.nghs.com/covid-19.
