Northeast Georgia Physicians Group has expanded its psychiatric services to Buford.
NGPG Psychiatry welcomes Safinaz Mostafa, MD, to the Buford practice, where she will specialize in adult psychiatry.
Dr. Mostafa earned her medical degree from Dhaka Medical College and Hospital at University of Dhaka in Bangladesh. She went on to complete her General Psychiatry residency at Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, where she worked with a diverse group of patients, including individuals recovering from addiction. She also has a master’s degree in Biomedical Science from Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine at Florida Atlantic University.
“We are thrilled to be expanding our psychiatric services to Buford with the addition of Dr. Mostafa to our team,” says NGPG President Daniel Tuffy. “Mental health services are crucial to maintaining a healthy society, and we are proud to offer these resources to more communities than ever before.”
From child and adolescent therapy to adult psychiatry, NGPG Psychiatry offers comprehensive behavioral health and psychiatric services, as well as an integrated network of resources through Northeast Georgia Health System. NGPG Psychiatry’s board-certified physicians and dedicated licensed clinical social workers offer the option of video visits for the treatment of a variety of psychiatric conditions. Dr. Mostafa will join the Psychiatric Team at NGPG’s location in Buford at 4445 South Lee Street in Suite 100. This practice is open 7:30 a.m.–5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and 8 a.m.–5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
To schedule an appointment, call your primary care office to obtain a referral. Call 770-219-9368 or visit www.ngpg.org/Mostafa to learn more.
