Northeast Georgia Physicians Group (NGPG) is hosting a series of flu shot drive-thru events to make it easy for everyone to get their vaccination:
- October 10: NGPG Buford, 8 a.m.–noon
- October 17: NGPG Toccoa, 8 a.m.–noon
- October 24: Medical Park 2 in Gainesville, 8 a.m.–noon
“The flu vaccine is the most effective way to prevent the flu.” says Dr. Supriya Mannepalli, an infectious disease expert with NGPG. “It’s also the best way to make sure you stay well and won’t need hospitalization for flu. We have already seen cases of the flu in our community, and we advise getting the flu shot before the end of October. Those with egg allergy can also receive the flu vaccine. We absolutely want you to remain healthy and productive in your community.”
Anyone 6 months to 64 years of age can receive a flu shot at the drive-thru events.
Participants are asked to bring a valid ID and insurance card. Flu shots for uninsured patients are $25.
For more information about other locations offering flu shots near you, visit nghs.com/flu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.