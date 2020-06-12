Northeast Georgia Physicians Group now has a treatment option for children and teens who suffer from peanut allergy.
NGPG Allergy and Asthma is the first in the region to provide Palforzia, the only U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved treatment for peanut allergy.
Palforzia is an oral immunotherapy (OIT) with the goal of reducing allergic reaction occurrences from accidental exposure to peanuts. It is intended to treat patients ages 4 to 17 that have a confirmed peanut allergy diagnosis.
“Peanut allergy is more common than ever before, and we are proud to offer this new treatment to our patients” said Kimberley Shanks, MD. “It will truly impact the lives of our patients.”
To schedule a screening evaluation, contact the office in Gainesville at 770-219-9500 or Braselton at 770-848-9345, or visit ngpg.org/allergy-and-asthma.
