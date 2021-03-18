The Hall County Landfill, with the assistance of Keep Hall Beautiful, will be accepting old tires free of charge during “Tire Amnesty Days,” March 25 and March 26 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“Tires are typically accepted at the Landfill for a fee, depending on the tire’s size,” said Hall County Landfill Director Johnnie Vickers. “However, due to a recent grant from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, the County’s costs associated with removing, transporting, and recycling scrap tires during Tire Amnesty Days will be covered, allowing us to provide the service without charging our customers."
Only Hall County residential customers are allowed to dispose of old tires during this event. A single resident cannot dispose of more than 10 ties and no tractor trailer, agricultural vehicle or farm tires will be accepted. Tires over 20 inches in diameter and tires with wheels attached will also not be accepted.
“If you do have more than 10 tires, you will be charged accordingly,” Vickers said. “We will also be recording car tags to ensure no one exceeds the limit.”
Anyone seeking additional information is encouraged to contact the Hall County Landfill at 770-531-6851.
