As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve and the summer break months near the end, Hall County school leaders are still looking at the best option for returning to school this fall.
"...July 20, will not be the day I make any updated recommendations to our board regarding the status of beginning school for this year," Hall County School District superintendent Will Schofield said in an announcement to the Hall County Board of Education. "Rest assured, our HCSD team will be consulting experts, considering our ability to staff enough adults to carry out any proposed plan, listening to our community, and ultimately making a decision that will no doubt be unpopular in our current political climate for some, popular with others, but ultimately what we believe is the best and safest option at that time."
Schofield said he plans to make a recommendation to the board in the near future.
"They will accept, reject or modify that recommendation and that will be our plan moving forward," he said. "My hope and prayer for this community is that we seek, with all of our ability, a desire to come together for the good of all, creating and developing the most positive, safe, and hopeful path forward for our boys and girls, our team members, and our overall community."
Shortly after the announcement, the district sent out a list of its current back-to-school guidelines, highlighting current plans for cleaning and additional safety precautions.
Among those is a requirement that HCSD employees wear a mask or face covering when working with team members or students. Students are also required to have a face covering and wear the covering when not socially distanced from others.
Students and staff will undergo health temperature checks and will be asked to self-screen. Those with a fever or symptoms will be sent to a designated waiting room.
Students and staff with COVID-19 symptoms or a positive test must stay home. Students who are quarantined can access classes through the district's online learning platform.
Additional cleaning will also be implemented in the district's buildings. Signage for traffic flow will be posted throughout the schools. Hand washing will be demonstrated and encouraged and hand sanitizer will be available. Additionally, water fountains will be turned off and students will be discouraged from sharing items.
See the full details on hallco.org/web/reconnect-hall.
