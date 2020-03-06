A meeting of Jackson County's key public agencies could be held in the coming weeks to discuss preliminary planning for a potential pandemic involving the Cornavirus known as COVID-19.
Jackson County Emergency Management Agency director Bryan Bullock said that he is trying to set up a meeting with representatives of Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and local emergency officials (fire, EMS, police, sheriff, schools, hospitals, county and city officials) to discuss the impact the virus might have on the community.
Piedmont Athens Regional hosts the regional healthcare coalition of which Jackson County is a member and would be one of the key players in the event of a viral pandemic.
Meanwhile, a conference call with CDC officials and area medical personnel is slated for Thursday, March 5 to discuss Coronavirus response planning.
A SPREADING CONCERN
Although only two known cases of the virus have been detected in Georgia as of this writing, the COVID-19 virus has slowly been working its way across the country. Cases are now confirmed in Washington state, California, Texas, Chicago, New York, Georgia, Florida and Rhode Island and six deaths were recorded as of March 4 in the U.S.
Some medical officials have predicted that it will only be a matter of time before the virus makes it way throughout the nation, and world, given its highly-contagious profile. While many of those affected by the virus have only mild cases, the estimated death rate of 1-3 percent is high compared to the death rate for the regular flu, which kills thousands of people each year.
Last week, Gov. Brian Kemp created a state-level Coronavirus task force to begin planning for potential problems in Georgia. Bullock said that so far, the state's emergency management agency has not called any meetings of local officials to discuss the potential impact of the virus.
At the national level, the virus is already affecting international flights and disrupting some business supply lines, especially out of China where the virus began. The fear of a prolonged economic downturn due to the virus has tanked stock markets around the world, including here in the U.S.
LOCAL PLANNING
If the virus does become a pandemic, what would the local response look like?
Every county in Georgia has an emergency operations plan which broadly outlines the response to various types of emergencies, from storm damage to terrorism to medical emergencies.
Under that plan, if there were a widespread virus emergency, this is how the response would broadly be structured:
• The chairman of the Jackson County Board of Commissioners, Tom Crow, and the mayors from all nine local towns would form a committee that would oversee the community's response. That group would be responsible for declaring local emergencies, providing funding and manpower to meet the needs created by the virus and managing the financial aspects of an emergency response.
• If the virus became a pandemic with a high rate of infection and/or deaths, the county's EMA under director Bullock would set up a command center out of the Fire Training Center on Fowler Dr. From here, the county would manage its response depending on the impact the virus was having.
• Piedmont Athens Regional would be the focus of coordinating the medical response through the Jackson County Health Department, EMS and other local medical facilities.
• If mass care is needed in shelters, the local Department of Family and Children Services would be the lead agency to coordinate that response. The Red Cross would operate local shelters, assisted by the county's three school systems where some of the shelters would be located. (Shelters are generally in schools, churches and civic centers that have space and facilities to accommodate large crowds.)
• In addition to shelters, area points of distribution could also be set up to distribute supplies, medicine and food if needed.
• If transportation of people is needed, school buses from the county's three school systems would be used to move support personnel, patients or others.
• Local law enforcement agencies would provide security at shelters and other locations where needed.
• Other local emergency personnel, such as firemen, would likely provide assistance and support. Those with medical training would be especially valuable.
