Noble Vines, a new multi-family residential development in Braselton, has been completed.
McShane Construction Company constructed the project for Claret Communities using HUD 22(d)(4) financing.
“Moderate-income families can find themselves in a tough spot when it comes to finding housing. Market-rate apartments may be out of their budget while their income is too high to qualify for affordable housing,” said Scott Hoppa, Senior Vice President of McShane’s Southeast Region. “Through HUD 221(d)(4) financing, Noble Vines will provide moderate-income families with a beautiful home and fantastic amenities at a price they can afford.”
Positioned on nearly 18 acres of land at 1500 Noble Vines Dr., Noble Vines at Braselton features 10 three-story, wood-frame garden-style apartment buildings incorporating a total of 248 units. Each unit has an open floor plan and integrates tile backsplashes, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.
The development also incorporates many resident amenities, including a clubhouse with a resident lounge, fully equipped fitness center, sundeck with grilling stations and a resort-style swimming pool. The property also provides tenants with access to a pet washing station, dog park and car wash.
The new development meets the National Green Building Standard Bronze Level.
The architect of record for Noble Vines at Braselton is Studio for Housing Design.
