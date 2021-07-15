According to a report in Multi-Housing News, Passco Cos. LLC has acquired Noble Vines at Braselton — a 248-unit garden-style property — for $69 million. The sellers were Claret Communities and The Ardent Cos.
Noble Vines is a two-year-old community located on 12 acres near Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Braselton and 1.5 miles from I-85. The property features a unit mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging between 821 to 1,414 square feet.
