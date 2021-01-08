The Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce recently announced the fourth annual Healthy Hall Awards program will be held on March 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The program will be held virtually this year via Zoom at no charge. The event is presented by Northeast Georgia Health System and will honor those in the healthcare industry making a significant impact on quality of life through excellence in health and wellness.
Nominate your favorite healthcare professional, business or organization online at surveymonkey.com/r/HealthyHallAwards
2021 award categories include:
- Advanced Practice Provider of the Year
- Corporate Achievement Recognition
- Visionary Leader
- Community Impact
- Healthcare Education
- Outstanding Achievement in Behavioral Health
- Healthcare Worker of the Year
- Nurse of the Year
- Dentist of the Year
- Physician of the Year
- Lifetime Achievement Award (may be awarded posthumously)
Healthy Hall Award Nominees must be located in the Greater Hall area. The nomination deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5.
Sponsor opportunities are available.
For more information, contact Amanda Lewis at 770-532-6206 x 111 or alewis@ghcc.com.
Register for the event at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwkcuGqpzgoH9VlbqTKLkDQnFxFf_M35kML.
