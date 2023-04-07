A Gastonia, North Carolina man was arrested on drug trafficking charges Wednesday, April 5, after authorities discovered a large quantity of methamphetamine in his possession during a traffic stop in the Braselton area, according to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).
The man, identified as John Ray Campbell, 50, is being held at the Hall County Jail with no bond.
Just before 4 p.m., near the intersection of Old Winder Hwy. and Friendship Rd. in Braselton, HCSO deputies conducted a traffic stop on a pickup truck displaying a tag belonging to a different vehicle with no insurance.
Deputies observed open beer containers in plain view in the vehicle, leading them to suspect Campbell might be driving under the influence. The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) arrived at the scene to assist with the investigation and conducted the field sobriety test on Campbell, resulting in a DUI charge.
During a search of Campbell’s vehicle, a deputy discovered a backpack in the bed of the truck and found more than 1,000 grams of meth inside the backpack. The estimated street value of the illegal narcotics is $77,000.
