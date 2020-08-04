The North Hall Community Center closed temporarily at 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3 for a deep cleaning after several Hall County Parks & Leisure staff members at the facility tested positive for COVID-19.
"Our methodical reopening plan calls for close monitoring of our operations as this pandemic progresses," Hall County Administrator Jock Connell said. "That's exactly what has been done in this case, and we believe it is in the best interest of public health at this time to temporarily close this facility for all activities other than early voting."
Early voting for the runoff election on Aug. 11 was set to resume at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at this location following a deep cleaning overnight. All other activities scheduled at the community center have been canceled until Monday, Aug. 10 at 8 a.m. The North Hall Technology Center will continue to offer curbside service and will also be available for computer usage by appointment only.
"We hope the members of our staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 make a quick and full recovery," said Connell.
The North Hall Community Center is located at 4175 Nopone Road in Gainesville.
Voters can also cast their ballots at one of three other locations: East Hall Community Center, Spout Springs Library and the Brenau Downtown Center. Voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Aug. 7.
