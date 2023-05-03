Pastor Frank Cox made a special prayer request this past Sunday: No more rain.
Those weather prayers were answered as heavy morning showers broke around 9 a.m., and North Metro Baptist Church put shovels in the ground on a new Braselton location targeted for a late 2024 opening.
A crowd of hundreds commemorated the moment with an onsite, tent-covered worship service and groundbreaking ceremony for an expansive, 75,000-square-foot facility near the intersection of Hwy. 124 and Hwy. 211. The construction timeline for the project — known as the “Nehemiah Project” — is an estimated 18 months.
“It will be a place that He will touch lives and change people,” Cox said to his congregation of the new location.
North Metro Baptist, currently located in Lawrenceville on Old Peachtree Rd., hopes to start services at its new home in late fall 2024. The new facility’s features will include:
•a worship center seating 1,000 people
•spaces for kids ministry and middle and high school students to gather
•spaces for adult small groups
•a coffee shop for Sunday use and community use during the week.
According to church leaders, a centerpiece of the design is a grand commons area to connect the different sections of the church and allow for easier navigation of the building.
The church’s architectural design recently received approval from the Braselton Town Council.
“We are excited for your growth, and we welcome you to our community,” said Braselton Mayor Kurt Ward, who was among multiple speakers invited to Sunday’s groundbreaking.
The Braselton campus will mark the long-standing church’s third location.
Founded in 1893 as Zion Baptist Church by a group of farmers, the church was originally located on Pleasant Hill Rd. It was later re-named Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. The campus moved to Old Peachtree Rd. in 1995 and was re-named North Metro Baptist Church.
