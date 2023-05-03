IMG_0579 copy.tiff

Guests, officials and North Metro Baptist Church leaders get ready to break ground on the church's new home in Braselton during a Sunday (April 30) ceremony. 

Pastor Frank Cox made a special prayer request this past Sunday: No more rain.

Those weather prayers were answered as heavy morning showers broke around 9 a.m., and North Metro Baptist Church put shovels in the ground on a new Braselton location targeted for a late 2024 opening.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.