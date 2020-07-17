Northeast Georgia Diagnostic Clinic, a Northside Network Provider, recently welcomed Drs. Esther Lee and V. Sunny Sambhara to its practice.
Dr. Lee is a board-certified physician in endocrinology, diabetes, metabolism and internal medicine. She has been practicing medicine for eight years and her areas of clinical interest include diabetes, thyroid disease, osteoporosis and pituitary disease. She received her medical degree from Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine. She also completed her residency at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Sambhara is a board-certified pulmonologist, and his specialties also include pulmonary medicine, asthma and COPD, critical care medicine and interstitial lung diseases. He received his medical degree from Morehouse School of Medicine and completed his fellowship at the University of Arizona College of Medicine.
With locations in Gainesville and Braselton, Northeast Georgia Diagnostic Clinic focuses on providing the latest and most advanced methods of medical care to the community. To learn more about the clinic, medical specialties or to schedule an appointment, call 770-536-9864 or visit ngdc.com.
