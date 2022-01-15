For the first time since mid-September, Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) is treating over 300 COVID-19 patients.
The system reported 307 COVID patients across its campuses on Saturday (Jan. 15), 93 of which are being treated in Braselton, one shy of the record set in January 2021. Fueled by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, the NGHS COVID patient load has exceeded 300 for the first time since Sept. 17 when 303 patients were being treated.
COVID hospitalizations have increased by 100 patients over the past 11 days.
The system set a record for COVID hospitalizations in January of 2021 with 355.
According to NGHS data, 69% of all NGHS COVID patients are not fully vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.