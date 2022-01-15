Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.