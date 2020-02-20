Two of the largest organizations in the region are working closer together as the University of North Georgia (UNG) announced that Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) is the new official healthcare partner of UNG Athletics.
The agreement is one of few in the nation for an NCAA Division II athletics program.
"This partnership reflects the strength of our athletic program and is indicative of our vision to grow the program in the years to come," said Lindsay Reeves, athletic director at UNG. "We are excited to have the opportunity to work alongside NGHS whose commitment to community mirrors our own."
In addition to the athletic partnership agreement, NGHS and UNG will collaborate on UNG health initiatives and Wellness Expos, as well as with Student Counseling and Health Services in Gainesville. Both organizations are also exploring ways that NGHS can support programs within UNG’s College of Health Sciences and Professions.
"We are honored to support UNG," said Carol Burrell, president and CEO of NGHS. "Both of our organizations have deep roots in north Georgia and have grown tremendously over the past few years. Our shared commitment to the community makes this partnership a natural fit."
As the official healthcare partner of UNG Athletics, NGHS will be recognized during all events across UNG’s 13 sports, including men's and women's soccer, men's and women's basketball, baseball, and softball. In addition, NGHS will serve as the title sponsor for the UNG Golden Nighthawks Gala and presenting sponsor for the Starlight Celebration and the Regional Education and Economic Development Summit, all of which are held annually.
