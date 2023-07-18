Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton

Eight Northeast Georgia Health System employees were recently awarded a record-breaking $108,000 in grant funding through the NGHS Foundation’s Change Grant program

Wigs and head wraps for cancer patients, dialect-specific videos for those who speak another language and tools to aid in early detection of vision problems are just a few of the enhancements patients can soon expect when they visit Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS).

According to a press release from NGHS, eight system employees were recently awarded a record-breaking $108,000 in grant funding through the NGHS Foundation’s Change Grant program. The program is funded through donations to the employee giving club, WATCH.

