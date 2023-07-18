Wigs and head wraps for cancer patients, dialect-specific videos for those who speak another language and tools to aid in early detection of vision problems are just a few of the enhancements patients can soon expect when they visit Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS).
According to a press release from NGHS, eight system employees were recently awarded a record-breaking $108,000 in grant funding through the NGHS Foundation’s Change Grant program. The program is funded through donations to the employee giving club, WATCH.
The translation videos will be used for educating new mothers who don’t speak common dialects, while teleretinal eye scanners will be used for early detection of diabetic retinopathy. Wigs and head wraps will be used for gynecological oncology patients, and treatment wraps will be used for breast cancer patients beginning radiation treatment.
“Cancer is a scary journey,” said Alicia Harrison, an RN supervisor in Radiation Therapy at NGMC Gainesville. “While there is little we can control, we work to provide our patients with as much comfort as we can. Radiant Wraps – robes designed for breast cancer patients – are a great way to help our patients maintain their dignity during their treatment. Because of the Change Grants program, we can provide these to our patients, knowing the impact is so much more than the item itself.”
Employees receiving grants are Alicia Harrison, Shelley Hannon, Karen Hoyt, Nicole Fricks, Brantley Moore, Tina Johnson, Gretchen Craft and Jennifer Stoeckig.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.