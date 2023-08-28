NGMC-Gainesville

As Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) continues to grow, it has expanded its leadership team. The system has welcomed a new chief medical officer, chief nursing executive, administrator for Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) Barrow and vice president of Georgia Heart Institute.

“I’m confident these leaders will continue to take NGHS into the future, growing the greater good for our thriving communities,” said Carol Burrell, president and CEO of NGHS. “Their expertise and guidance will ensure that we continue to hire and retain the best healthcare workers, that we remain focused on providing innovative healthcare solutions and that we’re growing our services at the right pace to both meet patients’ needs and preserve access to care across the region.”

