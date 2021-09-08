GAINESVILLE, Ga. – Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) has announced the launch of its new heart and vascular program, Georgia Heart Institute.
“While NGHS has a long and rich tradition of providing exceptional heart and vascular care, Georgia Heart Institute represents a bold new vision for the future of our region – and beyond,” says Habib Samady, MD, interventional cardiologist and president of Georgia Heart Institute. “Our priority is continuing to provide top quality care, but we’re also focusing on expanding access to appointments, providing an exceptional patient experience, and increasing collaboration between all our cardiologist and surgeons.”
All 14 locations of The Heart Center of NGMC are now called Georgia Heart Institute. While the practice name has changed, the addresses and phone numbers are still the same, as well as the cardiologists, practitioners and staff.
The cardiothoracic surgeons of Northeast Georgia Physicians Group (NGPG), the vascular surgeons of NGPG and Longstreet Clinic, and other aligned practices will also collaborate through the Georgia Heart Institute – but those practice names have not changed. Other aligned practices include: Cardiovascular Clinic of North Georgia, Gainesville Heart & Vascular Group and Sibley Heart Center Cardiology.
“We have a lot of smart and talented people who already touch our heart and vascular services, and we are recruiting more national and international talent to join them,” Samady said. “We’re also continuing to grow our research teams to expand our involvement in clinical trials, lead more innovative studies, and put further emphasis on developing and exploring new technologies. Georgia Heart Institute’s foundation of high-quality care provided every day will be complemented by a spirit of innovation – so we’re always looking ahead to the next amazing breakthrough.”
“The launch of the Georgia Heart Institute exemplifies our clinicians’ commitment to improving lives today and for generations to come,” said Carol Burrell, NGHS President & CEO. “Plus, the name more accurately reflects the many people who already travel from across the entire state to seek expert care from our cardiologists and surgeons.”
For more information about the Georgia Heart Institute and to schedule appointments online, visit atgeorgiaheartinstitute.org or call 770-534-2020. Video appointments are available as well.
