Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) recently recognized two employees as its 2023 Employees of the Year, the highest honor a NGHS employee can receive.
Each year, the selection committee selects one of the system’s Employees of the Month to receive the honor, but chose two this year.
“It’s pretty remarkable when you have trouble finding just one outstanding employee within your health system,” said Carol Burrell, president and CEO of NGHS. “While I know that all of our employees bring their best every day, Lidia and Gloria have gone above and beyond during their combined 46 years spent with NGHS. I am so thankful we have them on our team.”
Lidia Sorto has been with NGHS for 16 years and works as a cashier in nutrition services. She is described as having an infectious smile, being dependable, kind and a person who easily connects with others – she even remembers most people’s names after they go through her line just one time in the cafeteria.
Gloria Gilstrap has been with NGHS for 30 years and currently serves as benefits administrator in employee benefits. She is described as being smart, loyal, generous and incredibly hard-working. While she prefers to stay behind the scenes, Gilstrap is known as an instrumental part of the benefits department dedicated to every project and assignment.
Along with Sorto and Gilstrap, NGHS recognized almost 550 employees of 10 years or more for their tenure at the annual event, including 15 employees for 40-plus years of service.
