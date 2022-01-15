Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) is now treating well over 300 COVID-19 patients and approaching a record set in January 2021
The system reported 341 COVID patients across its campuses on Monday (Jan. 17). The record is 355 cases which came a year ago during the third-wave peak of the pandemic.
Ninety-two of the currently hospitalized patients are being treated at the Braselton campus, two shy of a record set in January 2021. Fueled by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, the NGHS COVID patient load has exceeded 300 for the first time since Sept. 17, 2021 when 303 patients were being treated.
COVID hospitalizations have increased by 134 patients over the past 13 days.
According to NGHS data, 66% of all NGHS COVID patients are not fully vaccinated.
