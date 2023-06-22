Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) has been named the 19th most trusted healthcare brand in the nation by Monigle, a brand consultancy firm that recognizes healthcare organizations that are outstanding at earning trust and loyalty each year.
According to a press release from NGHS, Monigle’s Humanizing Brand Experience report evaluated more than 200 health systems across the nation based on various factors – including brand reputation, patient satisfaction, quality of care and community engagement. The survey had more than 25,000 respondents who were the healthcare decision-makers for their household, received medical care in the past two years and had health insurance.
