Northeast Georgia Medical Center’s (NGMC) in-home palliative care program is the first in the state to be accredited by Community Health Accreditation Partner (CHAP), an independent, non-profit accrediting organization for home and community-based healthcare organizations.

“Receiving this certification proves that we are exceeding the industry’s standards of care for our patients and their families,” said Leena Dutta, MD, medical director of Hospice & In-Home Palliative Care at NGMC. “No one wants to talk about serious illness, but it’s important for our community to know that we are there for them in their time of need.”

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.