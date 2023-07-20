Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 89F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.