The first 12 family medicine resident physicians trained at Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC), and the second class of 19 internal medicine resident physicians, are moving on to the next step in their careers, according to a press release from Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS).
Three family medicine graduates have accepted offers to join Northeast Georgia Physicians Group (NGPG), remaining at NGMC to complete their fellowships, while two others have been hired to work in Gainesville.
“I’m beyond proud of this inaugural class,” said family medicine residency program director Monica Newton, DO. “They have paved the way for our future physician leaders in family medicine. For those who are staying in our region to practice, I think it says a lot about our patient population – which they have grown to love. NGMC has prepared them well, and they are ready for full-time practice.”
Family medicine graduates Drs. Maria and Sergio Angel and Dr. Victoria Timmermans will begin practicing with NGPG family medicine on Aug. 28. The Angels will be at the Oakwood location, and Dr. Timmermans will be at the Cleveland location.
Three internal medicine graduates will continue their specialty fellowship training at NGMC. Drs. Christine Sykalo and Abdullah Asreb will train in cardiovascular disease, along with Dr. Miriam Anwar in hospice/palliative medicine.
Two other internal medicine graduates are also staying in Gainesville. Dr. Hadia Ahmad has been hired by NGMC as an inpatient hospitalist, and Dr. Rosemary Chofor will be practicing ambulatory care with Northeast Georgia Diagnostic Clinic.
“Our health system and our patients have come to rely on our residents and really connect with them,” said John E. Delzell, Jr., MD, vice president of medical education for Northeast Georgia Health System and designated institutional official for NGMC. “We’re accomplishing our goal of adding excellent new doctors to care for our community for generations to come. I’m so excited to see all that they will accomplish in the future.”
NGMC has 192 physician learners spanning nine specialties – internal medicine, primary care track, family medicine, general surgery, emergency medicine, psychiatry, transitional year, cardiovascular disease and hospice/palliative medicine. There will be over 200 physician learners by 2024, making NGMC one of the largest graduate medical education programs in the state. According to the press release, the system’s goal is to train the physicians in Hall County so they will stay to practice in this region and the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.