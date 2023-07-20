family medicine residents

Pictured are the Northeast Georgia Medical Center Family Medicine Residency and Internal Medicine Residency graduating classes.

 Photo courtesy of Tom Askew

The first 12 family medicine resident physicians trained at Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC), and the second class of 19 internal medicine resident physicians, are moving on to the next step in their careers, according to a press release from Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS).

Three family medicine graduates have accepted offers to join Northeast Georgia Physicians Group (NGPG), remaining at NGMC to complete their fellowships, while two others have been hired to work in Gainesville.

