Adolescent patients in Northeast Georgia now have access to a new, comprehensive weight-loss program at Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC). NGMC’s Bariatric Weight Loss Center recently earned an additional accreditation from the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP), making the program one of only two programs in Georgia to be nationally accredited in surgery, adolescent surgery and obesity medicine.
The MBSAQIP is a joint program of the American College of Surgeons and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery. NGMC has been accredited by MBSAQIP for its adult program since 2006. This accreditation acknowledges NGMC’s commitment to quality improvement and patient safety in the areas of adult and adolescent bariatric surgery and obesity medicine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.