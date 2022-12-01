More physicians are on the way to care for patients in high-demand specialties, as Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) learned on Wednesday who is joining the Cardiovascular Disease and Hospice and Palliative Medicine Fellowship programs.
Six cardiovascular disease fellows have matched with NGMC, bringing the total to 12 fellows training in heart health. With the launch of Georgia Heart Institute last year, the Cardiovascular Disease Fellowship has complemented the Northeast Georgia Health System's (NGHS) heart care efforts.
“The new fellows will work side-by-side with physicians of distinction at the Georgia Heart Institute, as well as collaborate with our current fellows – all of whom add to cutting-edge care for our patients,” said Ugochukwu Egolum, MD, program director of the Cardiovascular Disease Fellowship program. “As Georgia’s most forward-thinking heart and vascular program, we will leverage our exceptional accomplishments in clinical care, research, innovation and education to train the future leaders of cardiovascular care for our region and beyond.”
To become a board-certified cardiologist, doctors must complete a residency program in internal medicine before beginning a cardiology fellowship. The Cardiovascular Disease Fellowship program is a three-year program that offers six fellowship slots per year.
Two fellows have also matched with NGMC in Hospice and Palliative Medicine to make up the inaugural class for the one-year, community-based training program. Designed to provide fellows with the education and training to become experts at caring for people with chronic illnesses or at the end of life, the Hospice and Palliative Medicine Fellowship program highlights the rising awareness and demand for these physicians.
“We are delighted to welcome the inaugural class of Hospice and Palliative Medicine fellows who will serve our north Georgia patients,” said Meredith Pickett, DO, program director of the Hospice and Palliative Medicine Fellowship program. “Fellows become experts in providing compassionate care, while also teaching residents and other clinicians the importance of Hospice and Palliative Medicine. Fellowship provides a unique opportunity to learn by serving, and we are honored to take part in this transformation for such brilliant, dedicated individuals.”
“The pool of applicants was very competitive for both of these important fellowships,” said John E. Delzell, Jr., MD, MSPH, FAAFP vice president of Medical Education for Northeast Georgia Health System and Designated Institutional Official for NGMC. “Our elite faculty is committed to provide an intellectually stimulating environment for clinical learning that includes experiences beyond the clinic, such as research, education and outreach.”
Cardiovascular Disease Fellows – Residency
•Christine Sykalo, DO; Northeast Georgia Medical Center
•Riaz Mahmood, DO; Northeast Georgia Medical Center
•Abdullah Asreb, MD; Northeast Georgia Medical Center
•Nardine Abdelsayed, MD; Grand Strand Medical Center
•Hussein Al-Sudani, MD; Einstein Medical Center, Montgomery
•Fardeen Faiz, MD; East Carolina University Health
Hospice and Palliative Medicine Fellows – Residency
•Mariam Anwar, MD; Northeast Georgia Medical Center
•Mary Keith, MD; Memorial Health University Medical Center
For more information about NGMC’s Graduate Medical Education program, visit www.ngmcgme.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.