NGMC match
Submitted

More physicians are on the way to care for patients in high-demand specialties, as Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) learned on Wednesday who is joining the Cardiovascular Disease and Hospice and Palliative Medicine Fellowship programs.

Six cardiovascular disease fellows have matched with NGMC, bringing the total to 12 fellows training in heart health. With the launch of Georgia Heart Institute last year, the Cardiovascular Disease Fellowship has complemented the Northeast Georgia Health System's (NGHS) heart care efforts.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.